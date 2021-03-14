Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

