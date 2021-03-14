Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,586 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $378.54 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.91.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.