Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,326 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in CACI International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CACI International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $241.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.08.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.