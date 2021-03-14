Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE SPG opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

