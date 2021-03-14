Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Set at $40.00 by Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.