Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of BCE worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

BCE opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

