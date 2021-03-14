Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.14 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

NYSE SCCO opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $83.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.