Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.99 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Fulton Financial worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

