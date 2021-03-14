Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $30,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.05 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -37.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911 in the last 90 days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

