Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.72 Million Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.