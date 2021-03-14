Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Merit Medical Systems worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,658,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

