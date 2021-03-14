Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,065,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,314 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FNB opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

