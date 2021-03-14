Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,065,860 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,065,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

