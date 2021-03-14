Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Bankia stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

