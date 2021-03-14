Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $146.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.76 million and the highest is $152.80 million. Banner posted sales of $138.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $575.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $564.36 million, with estimates ranging from $546.58 million to $593.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 168.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 211,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,913. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.