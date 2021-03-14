Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.36

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 1579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,718. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.