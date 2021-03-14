Banyan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,653,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 222,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $39.97. 28,754,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,215,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

