Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 37,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

