Barclays PLC Grows Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

