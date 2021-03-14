Barclays PLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $67.23 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,577. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

