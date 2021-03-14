Barclays PLC Purchases 10,383 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 830.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $248.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $235.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.