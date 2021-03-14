Barclays PLC Sells 5,097 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Marcus & Millichap worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,609.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,150 shares of company stock worth $5,314,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.