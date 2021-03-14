Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

