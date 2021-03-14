Barclays Reiterates £120.80 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,594.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,238.53.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

