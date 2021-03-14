Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Barclays cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

