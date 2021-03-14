Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 5,636 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholastic by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.