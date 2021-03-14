Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 355,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $1,404,174. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPG opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

LPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.