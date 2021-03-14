Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $798.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

