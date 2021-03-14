Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TPC opened at $20.07 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

