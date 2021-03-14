Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

