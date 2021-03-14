Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

