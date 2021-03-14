BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 11th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $4.27 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.