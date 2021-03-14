Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.00 ($160.00).

Shares of WAF opened at €138.75 ($163.24) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.40.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

