BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 154.3% from the February 11th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRGF opened at $3.52 on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

