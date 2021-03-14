Betterment LLC Acquires Shares of 36,036 Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NACP opened at $30.12 on Friday. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NACP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP).

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.