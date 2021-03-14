Betterment LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,298 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

SYLD stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71.

