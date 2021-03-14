Betterment LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18.

