Betterment LLC Purchases 22,194 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

