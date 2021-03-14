Betterment LLC Purchases 238,084 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,084 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 2.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $53,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

