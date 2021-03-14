Betterment LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.