Bibox Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $4.27 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Bibox Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

