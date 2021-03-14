BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $810,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 974,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

