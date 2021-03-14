Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 11th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

