Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of BIREF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $662.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

