Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $4.25

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $2.49 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

