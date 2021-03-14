Bitcoin Gold Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $590.85 million and $85.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $33.74 or 0.00056153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00244953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

