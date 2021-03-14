BlackRock Inc. Acquires 670,366 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.04% of Sutro Biopharma worth $59,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a PE ratio of -260.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

