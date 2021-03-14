BlackRock Inc. Buys 134,511 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.36% of B. Riley Financial worth $63,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,157. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RILY stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $68.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.73%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

