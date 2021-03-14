BlackRock Inc. Has $55.15 Million Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of HCI Group worth $55,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

HCI opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.