BlackRock Inc. Has $61.38 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.86% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $61,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

